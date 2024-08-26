King Charles makes big announcement as Kate Middleton steps out

Buckingham Palace has made a big announcement about King Charles III's major decision soon after Princess Kate stepped out with the royal family.

The 75-year-old made a new appointment after the Princess of Wales reportedly attended a service at Crathie Church on the Balmoral Estate on Sunday.

The royal family has shared adorable photo of the King with a heartfelt statement about the first appointment to a role of his reign.

Prince William and Harry's dad has appointed singer-songwriter Errollyn Wallen as Master of the King's Music.

The King Charles's office states: "The honorary appointment is conferred on a musician of distinction who has added to the musical life of the UK and the Commonwealth."

The photo was captioned: "Belize-born British composer, pianist and singer-songwriter, Errollyn Wallen CBE is thrilled to accept this royal appointment. She receives her OBE from The King, when he was The Prince of Wales, in 2007."



She composed music for the London 2012 Paralympic Games and was the first black woman to have a work featured in the Proms. She was previously commissioned to compose pieces marking the Golden and Diamond Jubilees of Charles's mother, Queen Elizabeth II.



Responding to the hounour from the King, Wallen said: "I am thrilled to accept this royal appointment."