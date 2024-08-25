Rawalpindi to observe holiday tomorrow

A large numbers of Mourners attending Ashura procession on 9th Muharramul Haram at Latifabad, Hyderabad on July 28, 2023. — APP

Rawalpindi authorities have announced a holiday in the garrison city tomorrow (Monday) on account of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

Rawalpindi's deputy commissioner issued a notification stating that the holiday will be observed inTehsil City, Tehsil Cantt and Tehsil Saddar.

"I, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, declare local holiday in Tehsil City, Tehsil Cantt and Tehsil Saddar of District Rawalpindi on 26-08-2024 (Monday) due to Chehlum Process," states the notification.

However, institutions, departments and offices dealing with emergency and relief activities and other affiliated services will remain operational, it added.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police issued a security plan for seven processions for Chehlum appearing from different Imambargahs of the city,

SSP Operations Hafiz Kamran Asghar said that over 4,400 security personnel and officers will stand guard around the city with 215 others regulating the flow of vehicular traffic.

The Sindh government has also announced a holiday for all public and private schools across the province on Monday on account of the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA).

Meanwhile, a ban on pillion-riding has also been imposed across the province, including Karachi, as part of security measures to avoid any untoward incident on the occasion.

In Lahore, special security arrangements have been made for the main procession, including six Elite teams, 12 Police Response Unit (PRU) teams and 17 Dolphin teams for patrolling at the 11 entry points.

Lady police officials will be deployed for the security of women mourners and visitors. Additionally, snipers will be stationed on top of buildings along the procession routes.

The occasion will be marked with religious fervour across the country on August 26 amid tight security measures at the routes for processions in major cities.

Mourners will take out processions of Alam, Tazia, and Zuljinah in different cities across the country.

Chehlum marks the end of a 40-day mourning period after the martyrdom date of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 companions in the battle of Karbala on the 10th of Muharram in 680AD.