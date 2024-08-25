Bus plunges into ditch near Rawalpindi killing all 30 passengers

Rawalpindi: A passenger bus plunged into a ditch near Rawalpindi, killing all 30 people aboard, police officials told Geo News on Sunday.
According to the sources, the bus was travelling from Haveli Kahuta to Rawalpindi and the accident took place near Pana bridge.
However, the cause of accident — which occurred in a mountainous area in Kahuta tehsil of Rawalpindi — is not yet known.
Kahuta's Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Zaka, while speaking to Geo News, said the accident took place near Azad Pattan Road which is in the limits of Kahuta.
The police, administration and the rescue teams are present at the site of incident and the bodies have been retrieved from the bus and moved to district headquarters hospital.
The law enforcers said that some of the people have been identified.
President Asif Ali Zardari expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the accident, offering his condolences to the families of the deceased.
"In this hour of sorrow, my sympathies are with the families of the deceased," said the president, stressing on the need to speed up the relief activities.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz offered her condolences and expressed regret over the loss of lives.
More to follow...
