Kanye West flaunts $850,000 grills as Bianca Censori opts for modest dress in Seoul

Kanye West and Bianca Censori in Los Angeles.

Kanye West made a bold statement upon arriving in Seoul on Thursday, flaunting his $850,000 golden grills while traveling with his wife Bianca Censori and their children.

The rapper was casually dressed in a white hoodie and joggers, accessorized with black sunglasses.

Bianca known for her provocative fashion choices, surprised onlookers with a dramatic shift in style.

She opted for a conservative look, donning a fitted high-neck midi dress, stiletto heels, and a matching bakerboy cap.

As they navigated the airport, she carried their six-year-old daughter, Chicago, in her arms, with North, 11, and Saint, eight, walking alongside her.

Their five-year-old son, Psalm, was notably absent from the trip.

The couple has touched down in South Korea for Kanye’s highly anticipated Vultures 2 listening party, set to take place at Goyang Stadium on Friday, August 23.

The event will be followed by another exclusive party in Taiwan on August 25.

This marks his return to South Korea 14 years after his last performance at the Summer Week&T music festival in 2010.

The couple's appearance has sparked interest not only for the high-profile event but also for their contrasting styles.

A source revealed that Kim had asked the rapper to ensure she dresses modestly around their children, which might explain her more reserved outfit.

Kim had reportedly expressed surprise that Kanye allowed Bianca to dress provocatively, contrasting this with how he previously styled Kim during their marriage.