Prince William shatters Prince Harry’s big dream: 'Really hurt'

Prince William denied his estranged brother Prince Harry's emotional plea as the royal rift escalated.



As reported by GB News, royal journalist Svar Nanan-Sen claimed that the Duke of Sussex's dream to become a part-time royal will be permanently shattered when the Prince of Wales takes the throne.

In response, royal commentator Cameron Walker said, "It was said that Harry felt that the part time working royal role, that he and Meghan initially went for before it was agreed that it wasn't possible and they stepped away from the monarchy, was his perfect scenario."



He added that the former working royal's hope to return to the royal family as per his desires appears difficult due to the growing conflict between the Sussexes and the royals.

Cameron further shared, "It seems to be completely off the table. It's obviously not happening under King Charles, and it certainly looks like it won't happen under William."



For the unversed, Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family in 2020 and aimed to live their life according to their rule book in US.

However, recent reports suggested that the Montecito couple seemingly expressed desires to mend the rift with the key royal figures for their own benefit.