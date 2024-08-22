‘Emily in Paris’ stars ‘manifesting’ Kim Cattrall cameo in Netflix series

'Emily in Paris' star cast wants a 'Sex and the City' crossover with Kim Cattrall

The leading stars of Emily in Paris, Lily Collins and Lucas Bravo, are enthusiastic about the possibility of Kim Cattrall making a cameo on their hit Netflix series, despite her retirement from acting.

Collins, who plays Emily Cooper, and Bravo, who stars as chef-turned-restaurateur Gabriel in the romantic comedy, shared their excitement about Cattrall potentially joining the show, given she graced Sex and the City with a brief visit from Samantha Jones.

According to Deadline in an interview with IMDb, Collins, 35, and Bravo, 36, expressed their desire for a crossover.

"I would say the obvious but also genuine answer is Sex and the City just because naturally I feel like there’s a lot of crossovers there," Collins said, reflecting on the idea.

Bravo added, "We’ve been talking earlier about having Kim Cattrall, manifesting her presence on Emily in Paris."

He continued, "But it would imply that there’s a substantial role for her to take on, and also [for] her to say yes to that idea. I’ve been floating all day and dreaming about that opportunity, and I hope it happens."

The sentiment was echoed by co-stars Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, and Samuel Arnold, who all agreed that a Sex and the City crossover would be the "obvious" choice.

The cast of Emily in Paris has been actively campaigning for Kim Cattrall to return as her iconic character in a crossover with another Darren Star creation, inspired by her cameo in Season two of And Just Like That… last year.