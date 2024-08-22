Barbie star makes rare confession in latest interview

Barbie star reveals hygiene secrets in recent encounter

Barbie star America Ferrera is giving away too much information to her fellow cast-mates about her ‘guilty pleasure.’

In a candid moment during her Vanity Fair interview, Ferrera asked her co-stars to speculate about her darkest secret she's embarrassed to acknowledge.



Her co-stars leaned in, intrigued, and started throwing out suggestions.



Margot Robbie speculated that “self care” might be the Golden Globe Award winner’s ‘guilty pleasure.’

While others attempted to work it out with wild guesses, including ‘cookie dough’ and a ‘massage,' Kate McKinnon said, “Or looking on Redfin and fantasising about other lives.”

To which, the American actress responded, “No, I don’t feel guilty about any of those things.

Issa Rae quickly chimed in, adding, “Being away from your kids? Being away from your family?”

Ferrera shut down all the suggestions and teased her answer, saying "My guilty pleasure is... I'm really going to regret saying this."

She then took a deep breath and revealed, "I don't shower for a few days!"



Her confession left her cast-mates in hysterics, with Robbie's eyes widening in clear shock as she said, “I would not have expected that.”

Meanwhile, Rae shook her head with a smirk.

Ferrera, who played Gloria in the Comedy/ Fantasy starrer, garnered appreciation over her iconic monologue worldwide.