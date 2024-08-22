Jennifer Garner breaks silence as JLo files for divorce from Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner was reportedly left feeling exploited after being drawn into the marital issues between Jennifer Lopez and Affleck.



As the couple announced divorce, sources revealed that Garner had been spending more time with her ex-husband Affleck, attempting to help him and Lopez work through their problems and maintain his sobriety. According to a friend, "Jen feels slightly used as a pawn in J-Lo's bid to repair her marriage. She doesn't believe it was intentional."

"Garner was forced to ‘play mediator’ in an attempt to smooth the couple’s issues and preserve Affleck’s sobriety," the source said.

“But when Jen realized her ex-husband's marriage was past the point of salvation, her only concern was Ben's well-being and sobriety,” they told the Mail.

The source informed the outlet that Garner's friends were "extremely unimpressed" by how J-Lo relied on Affleck during their divorce, despite the complexity of the situation.

“She was put in the middle and her friends think - no matter how you look at it - a man's ex-wife should never have to play mediator in a divorce from his new wife,' they said.

“Especially when said wife was a big love who Jen was compared to throughout their 13-year marriage. She is happy that Ben is now happy.”

The Hypnotic star, who has struggled with alcoholism and gambling addiction, shares three children with his ex-wife; Violet (18), Finn (15), and Samuel (12).

The couple married in 2005 and divorced in 2018, with Garner now focusing on co-parenting.

Meanwhile, the Atlas star is said to be "heartbroken" over her decision to divorce Affleck. A source revealed that Lopez is ready to "move on" after spending most of the summer apart from Affleck amid divorce rumours.