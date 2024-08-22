Kevin Hart about taking ‘mental breaks’ to ‘recharge’

Kevin Hart on his vacation startegy

Kevin Hart got candid about refreshing himself during vacations, and how he does it.



“I’m very much a stay-in guy,” the 45-year-old actor and comedian said in an interview with Us Weekly.

“Like, if I’m going somewhere, it’s more about getting away. It’s more about the relaxation. It’s more about having the opportunity to kinda recharge and reset.”

He added, “For me, that’s always been the priority, right? It’s like, how do I put myself in a position to take a mental break so that when I do come back, I can continue to do what it is that I love to do, but do it at a high level.”

But Hart doesn’t let go of his self-care habits

“I’m able to maintain it,” he explained in the interview arranged via his collaboration with Airbnb. “It doesn’t go out the window. Like I said, everything is just a little slower, all about embracing a slower pace.”

And the best thing is that the actor has a partner of the same mindset.

“We’re very much on the same vibe,” Hart said about his wife, Eniko.

“Being able to relax, being able to shut it down. I mean, we have a very active household, lots of kids running around, lots of noise, lots of activity. So we get an opportunity to get away from that. We take advantage of that. Less is more.”

The comic shares son Kenzo, 6, and daughter Kaori, 3 with Eniko, in addition to daughter Heaven, 19, and son Hendrix, 16, from his previous marriage