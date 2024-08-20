King Charles axes Prince Andrew’s security in ‘siege of Royal lodge’ move

King Charles has intensified his dispute with Prince Andrew in what is now being dubbed ‘the siege of Royal Lodge’.



The King’s long-standing desire for the Duke of York to vacate the opulent £30 million estate has reached a new level.

Andrew, who was stripped of his royal duties following his controversial links with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, has resisted leaving the Windsor home he shares with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.



Charles has reportedly withdrawn Prince Andrew’s 10-person security team, with their contracts set to expire this autumn.

Sources confirm that the Duke will now have to cover the cost of any future security arrangements himself—a potential expense running into millions of pounds if he chooses to remain at Royal Lodge.

"Everyone is speculating that this move is designed to force the Duke out of Royal Lodge," a source told The Sun on Sunday.

"It’s no secret that the King wants him out."

Prince Andrew remains resolute in his bid to stay at Royal Lodge, despite mounting pressure from him.

The Grade II-listed estate, which boasts 30 rooms and overlooks a sprawling 90-acre park, presents a formidable challenge for any eviction efforts.

Andrew's 75-year lease, signed in 2003, secures his right to the residence for just £250 a week, provided he maintains the property.

The lease mandates that he keep the 19th-century building in good repair—a daunting task given his apparent lack of income.