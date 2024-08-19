Halle Berry demands sole custody of her son from Oliver Martinez

Halle Berry seeks sole custody of her 10-year-old son: More inside

Halle Berry has recently demanded sole custody of her son, Maceo from former husband Oliver Martinez.



A source spilled to the PEOPLE that the X-Men actress filed a request for sole legal custody of their 10-year-old after her ex “refuses to co-parent or communicate in a child-centered way”.

In the legal documents shared via the outlet, Halle “is requesting custody, or in the alternative, tie-breaking authority to make all decisions” about his education, health and therapy needs.

On August 16, the documents were filed in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County, where Halle alleged, she made an effort to address her son’s “educational challenges and additional behavioural concerns as she fought for tutoring, an educational assessment and finding an environment that was suitable to Maceo’s needs”.

Oliver, however, “has been oppositional, unmoving and withheld his consent for years”.

“Because of Oliver’s opposition to any interventions whatsoever for years and because of his prioritizing soccer activities over Maceo’s educational and psychological well-being, Maceo’s educational and behavioural challenges worsened, and he continued to fall further behind in school,” read the document.

Halle also claimed Oliver believed that his son was “old enough to make his own decisions”.

A lawyer for Oliver spilled to the outlet that he will be “responding to these allegations in the coming weeks”.

However, Halle’s legal team said in the document, “Oliver refuses to co-parent or communicate in a child-centered way or make child-centered decisions, which interferes with getting Maceo the help he needs.”

“By refusing to communicate, withholding consent, or deferring decisions, he has effectively delegated to himself sole decision-making authority in violation of the parties’ Stipulated Judgment,” read the document.