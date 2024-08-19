Meghan Markle demonstrates deep love for Prince Harry with new move

The Duchess of Sussex highlighted how their three-year-old daughter has "already found her voice"

Meghan Markle praised Prince Harry for empowering her and ensuring her voice is heard, and also made a rare comment about their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Speaking at the Afro Women and Power Conference in Cali, Colombia, on Sunday, the Duchess of Sussex highlighted how their three-year-old daughter has "already found her voice" and paid tribute to her husband Prince Harry and her mother, Doria, reported Mirror.

Speaking about Harry, 39, who later joined her on stage where they lovingly held hands, Meghan, 43, said,

"Yes, we work incredibly well together as a team, but as my husband is great testament to, the role of men in this of empowering women, of allowing them to know that their voices are heard, starting at a young age all the way through adulthood, is key.

"For us and the work that we do with our Archewell Foundation, certainly the work that we do as parents, as I do as a mother, is ensuring that young girls feel as though their voices are being heard.

"And also that young boys are being raised to listen and to hear those young women as well. And the same goes for adult women and men. This isn't something that can be solely responsible and in the hands of just women."

Speaking about Lilibet, Meghan added: "I think part of the role modelling that I certainly try to do as a mother is to encourage our daughter, who at three, she has found her voice, and we're so proud of that.

"That is how we, as I was saying, create the conditions in which there's a ripple effect of young girls and young women knowing that if someone else is encouraging them to use their voice and be heard, that's what they're going to do, and they're going to create a very different environment than so many of us grew up in where our voices were meant to be smaller.

"And now in raising them, we're changing the conditions in the environment where everyone has space to be the best version of themselves."