Prince William 'furious' as Prince Harry presented with major honour

Prince Harry received a special honour during his trip to Colombia, despite Prince William's disapproval of his tour.

The Duke of Sussex was presented with a commemorative plaque from the Ministry of National Defense Veterans as he visited the Center for Inclusive Rehabilitation with Meghan Markle on the second day of their tour.

Moreover, the Montecito couple met with the athletes and Harry played a volleyball game with them.

Later, one of the athletes presented the award to Harry by reading a heartfelt note. He said, "To Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex."

"In recognition and gratitude for your dedication and invaluable opportunities for recovery through sports and the Invictus Games for Colombian wounded, injured, and sick Armed Forces and Police Personnel, serving or veterans."

It is pertinent to mention that Harry achieved this big milestone after royal expert Tom Quinn revealed that his trip to the South American country has left King Charles and William 'furious.'

The royal author told The Mirror that the Monarch and the Prince of Wales are extremely upset as the Montecito couple is "trying to cash in on their Royal status to make up for the failure of their business ventures."