Jamie Lee Curtis gets emotional as 'Freaky Friday' filming wraps

Jamie Lee Curtis praises 'Freaky Friday' cast, crew as filming wraps up

As the filming of Freaky Friday comes to a close, Jamie Lee Curtis is getting emotional.

She shared on Instagram that she has only a few days left to spend with her on-screen daughter, Lindsay Lohan, before wrapping up production on the Disney sequel, set to release in 2025.

“The last FRIDAY of this FREAKIEST FRIDAY or shall I call it CRYDAY,” Curtis wrote. “We still have a couple days left next week, but it’s winding down and this morning as I arrived at work and looked at the hundreds of people gathering together to make it for the fans, shooting the movie in California, I’m feeling especially grateful to my ULTIMATE movie daughter, @lindsaylohan without whom we could not have made this movie. Ever.”

She added that Lohan “gifted me a @suziekondi shirt after I complimented her on hers and I wore it today in honour of her. Off to wig and work. Thanks for all the @disneyd23 LOVE! It was LEGENDARY!”

Jamie and Lohan are reprising their roles as Tess and Anna in the sequel to the 2003 hit film Freaky Friday, titled Freakier Friday.

The new movie follows Anna, now a mother, and her daughter, as they navigate blended families and discover that they might switch bodies again. Curtis describes the film as a "love letter to mothers and daughters."

“It’s so beautiful to see the three generations in this,” Lohan added. “It’s so beautiful to see how Anna looks to Tess for advice. But then Tess still wants to kind of come in and give out the advice. And Anna has become a little bit like Tess in a way very much in this … which is what happens in life. You always become a little bit like your mom!”

Chad Michael Murray and Mark Harmon are reprising their roles in the Freakier Friday sequel, which will also introduce Manny Jacinto as a new cast member, alongside Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan.