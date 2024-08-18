Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive meaningful gift amid drum school visit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were welcomed on into a local drum school on the second day of their Colombian tour on Saturday.

The couple were welcomed by school founder Rafael Ramos, as they visited Escuela Tambores de Cabildo, which is a school working to preserve the art form of traditional African drumming.

Following an opening performance and a little interaction with the local community, Meghan was presented with a sweet gift by one of the students.

The Duke and Duchess of received a small wooden boat, a tribute to the coastal city and its beaches, reported People Magazine.

Capturing the reaction of Meghan, Ramos told the outlet in Spanish, “I love seeing Meghan’s big, big smile. I can tell she’s excited!”

Harry and Meghan also joined the student-led drum lesson with Colombian Vice President Francia Márquez and her husband, Rafael Yerney Pinillo. The couple enjoyed grooving to the booming beats.

At one point, Meghan and Márquez couldn’t help but get on their feet to enjoy the music.

The stop marked the third school that Prince Harry and Meghan have visited during their Colombia trip.