Jamie Lee Curtis reflects on ‘Freaky Friday 2’ journey with Lindsay Lohan

The highly anticipated ‘Freaky Friday’ sequel is scheduled for release in 2025

Jamie Lee Curtis is getting sentimental as she nears the end of filming for the upcoming Freaky Friday sequel, Freakier Friday.

The 65-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday, August 16, to commemorate her journey of bringing the highly anticipated sequel to life alongside the “ultimate movie daughter” Lindsay Lohan.

Sharing a black-and-white selfie, the Oscar-winner expressed, “The last FRIDAY of this FREAKIEST FRIDAY or shall I call it CRYDAY.”

Curtis continued to reflect on her feelings throughout the last week of filming, particularly towards Lohan, 38.

“I'm feeling especially grateful to my ULTIMATE movie daughter, @lindsaylohan without whom we could not have made this movie. Ever,” she expressed.

"She gifted me a @suziekondi shirt after I complimented her on hers and I wore it today in honour of her,” Curtis revealed.

“Off to wig and work,” she concluded the post to resume filming.

Curtis also gave a shout-out to the D23 event held last week, where she and Lohan made an appearance and discussed their excitement for reprising their roles as mother-daughter duo Anna and Tess Coleman.