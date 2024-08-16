Kate Middleton gives Meghan Markle tips to win hearts

Kate Middleton is seemingly inspiring Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle as the Duchess is said to be following in Catherine's footsteps to win hearts of locals during her trip to Colombia.

The Princess of Wales is known as fashion diva as she respects local cultures and designers during her royal tours, and always makes an effort to wear creations from the countries she visits.

The Duchess of Sussex appeared copying Kate's style as she wore a beautiful dress by a Colombian designer as she stepped out with Harry to watch Colombian folkloric performers in Bogota.

For the visit, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mother Meghan wore the Navajo Weaver dress by Johanna Ortiz.



Kate, who's currently undergoing chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis, frequently wears clothes by local designers when she goes on international royal tours. That way, when customers want to replicate her look, they have to buy locally and therefore boost the economy of the place the princess is visiting.

She has done this on almost every tour since she became an official working royal in 2011.

Harry's wife Meghan is also known to highlight designers from the countries she visits. In Nigeria, she sported a red dress by Nigerian designer Orire for a panel discussion she co-hosted on May 11.



On another day of the visit to Africa, she donned a traditional Nigerian skirt she was gifted during their time in Abuja.

Meghan also tried to entertain the locals with her killer dance skills during the Trip, seemingly taking a leaf out of Kate's book.