Christina Aguilera reflects on body image issues as a child star

‘I’ve seen so much so young,’ notes Aguilera, who wants to shield her kids from what she experienced

Christina Aguilera practically grew up in the public eye, which meant she was subjected to a lot of scrutiny regarding her changing body.

In a recent interview with Glamour, the pop icon, now 43, reflected on the body image issues she developed as a young female artist in the spotlight, especially with her self-esteem tied to “how skinny I was [sic].”

“When you’re a teenager, you have a very different body than when you’re in your 20s,” the Voice judge reflected, noting how her body suddenly became “unacceptable” to the industry because she “started to fill out” and get “thicker.”

But over the years, Aguilera — now a mom of two — has learned to tune out the noise.

“I have a maturity now where I just don’t give a f*** about your opinion,” she stated.

The Genie In a Bottle hitmaker is also hoping to instil this resilience in her children, 16-year-old son Max and 10-year-old daughter Summer.

“Your kids trigger things in you that you don’t want them to go through. And it’s almost like you’re reliving this whole thing again,” Aguilera shared.

“I’ve seen so much so young. You just want what’s best for your kids,” she emphasised.