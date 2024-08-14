Meghan Markle 'waiting for perfect time' to launch new bombshell

Meghan Markle, who is currently in the process of launching her lifestyle brand, is now focusing her attention to a side business.

The Duchess of Sussex teased her upcoming lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, on social media but its launch is facing few major setbacks.

The former Suits actress, who is also an advocate for mental health struggles, recently rehashed her experience of having suicidal thoughts stirring speculation about her upcoming memoir, a source told Closer Magazine.

“Eventually Meghan is going to want to write her memoir, Harry is going to want to update Spare, and they are going to want to sit down and promote themselves on TV,” the insider told the Magazine.

“They will not shy away from answering questions about the royals. For now, they’re biding their time.”

During her ITV interview with Prince Harry, Meghan shared that she “hasn’t even scrapped the surface” of her mental health struggles which she experienced during her time in the royal family.

In an August 2022 interview with The Cut, Meghan also shared that she found an old journal at their former home, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, which encouraged her to revisit her writing.

It is unclear if Meghan will be launching her explosive memoir soon, and if she will use it to exact her revenge on the royals.