NDMA issues flash flooding alert for KP due to monsoon rains

Volunteers are busy in rescue operation due to stagnant rainwater at Sardar Colony in Peshawar on April 15, 2024. — PPI

As monsoon rains continue to lash various parts of the country, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a flash flooding alert for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from today till August 18.



The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) of the NDMA has said that moderate to heavy rains are expected in Hazara, Malakand Division, Peshawar, Bannu, DI Khan, Hangu, Haripur, Kohat, Kurram, Lucky Marwat, Mohmand, Orakzai and Waziristan areas.

It is to be noted that the monsoon rains, since July, have resulted in as many as 178 fatalities, including 92 children, across the country since July with the collapse of homes being the biggest cause of death.

The downpour, as per the NDMA, might cause urban flooding in various cities and flash flooding in hilly areas with an expected increase in the flow of water in the streams and nullahs.

Calling on the authorities and the masses to take necessary precautions to mitigate the potential impacts of flooding and landslides, the government body has directed all relevant departments to alert emergency response teams and mobilised resources to ensure a swift response to any arising situations.

Furthermore, tourists have been advised to avoid travelling to these areas during this time period.

A day earlier, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had also alerted district administrations in the province in light of expected rains saying that the showers might cause landslides as well as flooding in the rivers.