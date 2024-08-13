Karachi's Dawood University VC faces gun attack, remains unscathed

KARACHI: Dr Samreen Hussain, the vice chancellor of Dawood University of Engineering and Technology, remained unhurt after unidentified assailants opened fire on her car in Karachi's Orangi Town on Tuesday.
The vice chancellor, who is the spouse of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Dr Asim Hussain, remained unscathed in the attack as she had not yet got inside the car, a spokesperson of Dawood University of Engineering and Technology said.
Talking about the incident, Dr Samreen revealed that she had been visiting a college in Orangi Town for the Independence Day celebrations for the last two days.
"I visited a college in Orangi [Town] for tomorrow's celebration. Unidentified men barged into the college's premises and opened fire at the car," she stated.
The bullet hit the vehicle's radiator, while Samreen rushed back inside the school. Meanwhile, police also reached the spot.
West Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Irfan Baloch said the attack could be a "robbery bid".
He, however, said that it would be premature to comment on the nature of the attack.
Taking notice of the matter, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori expressed concern over the attack on Dr Samreen and sought the report from the additional inspector general.
He said that the elements involved in the attack will be brought to justice.
It may be noted that Dr Samreen is a Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient.
