Cody Simpson celebrates girlfriend's record-breaking win with high praise

Cody Simpson pays homage to partner over big win

Cody Simpson pays tribute to his partner Emma McKeon as she makes history as Australia's gold medallist at the Paris Olympics.

The 27-year-old raved about his sweetheart’s 4x100m freestyle relay win, setting the record straight with six golds.

Cody took to his Instagram to cheer on his partner’s success.

In the photo, he was spotted posing alongside Emma, flaunting the 30-year-old’s gold medal beside a display case.

The Australian singer and actor heaped on praises for his ‘golden girl’ as he wrote in the caption, “Golden girl. Emma, to have had a seat to watch you compete and complete your Olympic career with such grace and power was a privilege. You inspire me immensely and it’s an honour to be your man! I’m punching and I know it so I’m glad you haven’t figured that out yet!”

The All Day singer, who flew all the way to Paris to support his partner, didn’t hesitate from gushing on live television after her first big win at the games.

He said on Nine, “We are all proud of her. She'll be so humble about it. She'll never say it herself, but it's pretty special what she's done.”

On professional front, McKeon previously announced her retirement after Olympics ended last week.