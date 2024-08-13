Blake Lively’s fight for Lana Del Rey's ‘Cherry’ in It Ends With Us

Blake Lively on Lana Del Rey's Cherry in 'It Ends With Us'

Blake Lively broke silence on how she had to fight to keep Lana Del Rey's Cherry in Justin Baldoni, who also co-starred, directed movie It Ends With Us.



“They begged me to take that song out of the movie,” Blake revealed to Hits Radio UK in a footage made online Aug. 10, before quickly adding, “I'm not supposed to be talking about this.”

“They felt like it was too charged and heavy,” Gossip Girl alum said, sharing they wanted to take the song out of the Colleen Hoover adaptation.

The movie sees Blake's Lily Bloom navigate through a complicated and abusive relationship with charming neurosurgeon Ryle (Justin) and meeting her teenage love Atlas (Brandon Sklenar) again.

“Things are still good with Ryle at that point,” she explained. “So you don't want to feel that charge,” but, “The moment Atlas enters,” she explained, “things are charged and heavy.”

Blake continued, “Like, there's conflict, there's pain, there's turmoil, there's tension,” adding, “because you're like, ‘Oh my god, my soulmate, the one that got away in my life, this person who's haunting me and everything I do and everywhere I go is here now and we still had that connection.””

Blake, however, was determined to keep the song, which had references to a challenging relationship and concepts of “real love” in the lyrics.

“You can be deeply in love with this person,” she added, “but this person comes in and you're like—your insides are gonna be a mess.”