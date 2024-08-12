Millie Bobby Brown reveals new name after secret wedding

Millie Bobby Brown is currently busy in filming 'Stranger Things' Season 5

Millie Bobby Brown has introduced a new name for herself, marking a significant personal milestone.

On Sunday, August 11, the Stranger Things star took to Instagram to reveal her new full name, "Millie Bobby Brown Bongiovi," as shown on a blackboard in the third slide of her post.

This new name comes after she quietly married Jake Bongiovi, the son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea Hurley, in May.

In a post captioned "11 in 5," Brown, 20, shared a series of five photos that subtly referenced her Stranger Things character, Eleven.

The cover photo shows her wearing goggles and sporting a fake nosebleed. Other snapshots include her furry friend on set and a haunting image of vines covering a ceiling, reminiscent of the eerie Upside Down from the show.

This personal update comes as fans eagerly await the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.



In July, Netflix gave a first look at the upcoming season, which will conclude the beloved sci-fi series.

The show’s creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, previously shared that the story arc they envisioned seven years ago is now nearing its finale, extending beyond their initial plan of four seasons.