Jennifer Lopez latest move hints at reconciliation with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez, 55, was spotted wearing her wedding band from Ben Affleck while exiting a restaurant in Beverly Hills on Friday, August 9.



Despite being asked about her marital issues with Ben, 51, Jennifer chose to remain silent.

This comes after she was seen ringless during a recent outing with her daughter Emme to view a $68 million mansion.

Affleck has also been spotted without his wedding ring in recent weeks and was seen with a new look, sporting a faux-hawk hairdo, black leather jacket, and aviator shades on August 4.

Since May, when The Hustlers star attended the Met Gala alone, there have been rumours that the two are divorcing. The first to report that the couple was divorcing on May 15, was In Touch.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over. They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!” an insider exclusively revealed to the outlet.

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now. Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

The estranged couple spent their summer apart, with the singer house-hunting in LA and Ben staying in LA while she was in New York.

They didn't celebrate their second wedding anniversary on July 16, and the actor was also missing from Jennifer's birthday party on July 21, fueling speculation about their relationship.

“It’s just depressing that Ben couldn’t find the time or inclination to be there and support Jennifer,” a source told In Touch on July 31. “She would have welcomed it.”

The insider continued, “Jennifer’s been putting on a brave face through it all. She never expected to be spending her summer alone. This isn’t where she thought she’d be at this point in her life.”