Kate Middleton's urgent question to Prince William after vows revealed

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding was a spectacle as millions watched ceremony live across the globe.

While it was easy to be in awe of the ceremony’s grandeur and Kate’s stunning Alexander McQueen dress, many must have missed the secret question the bride asked her groom right after their vows.

As the newly-wedded couple were climbing up their “one-topped carriage,” she turned to him and asked William a three-word question, per royal biographer, Robert Jobson.

He wrote in his book, Catherine: The Princess of Wales: The Biography, that Kate looked at him asked, “are you happy?”

To which, William gave a heartwarming response, “It was amazing. I’m so proud you’re my wife.”

Prince William and Kate had met in university while they were studying art history at St Andrew’s University, and soon after fell in love. After years of dating, William popped the question during their trip to Kenya.

The now-Prince and Princess of Wales were wed at the Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011. They welcomed their first child George in 2013, followed by Charlotte in 2015 and Louis in 2018.

Kate, who recently announced her shock diagnosis, was full of praises for her “supportive” husband during “an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family.”

In her health update, she said, “Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance.”