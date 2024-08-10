Taylor Swift faces major blow after canceled Eras Tour shows

Taylor Swift's Vienna show cancelled after police thwart alleged attack plot

The Vienna leg of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour was abruptly cancelled due to a potential security threat.

According to reports, two individuals were apprehended by local authorities for allegedly plotting an attack at the Ernst Happel Stadium, where the concert was scheduled to take place.

Morgan Stevens, VP of intelligence operations at Crisis24 Private Strategic Group, provided insight into the situation in an interview with Us Weekly, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding the cancellation.

Stevens kicked off the chat by saying, “Large concerts like Taylor Swift’s draw tens of thousands of assailable fans, making them attractive targets for potential attackers aiming to maximize impact, attention and casualties.”

“It’s widely reported that the Vienna concerts were expected to draw 70,000 fans each night, with similar concerts attracting an additional 10,000 to 20,000 outside the arena,” he continued.

Moreover, the expert mentioned, “High-profile events, especially the reported Eras Tour, have received extensive media coverage, which can amplify the visibility of an attack.”

He went on to explain, “The larger the event, the more challenging it becomes to secure. Ensuring the safety of attendees, its talent and staff involves coordinating multiple security agencies with competing agendas and priorities.”

“This can lead to increases in miscommunication and adds to the potential for oversights or lapses in security,” he mentioned before the conclusion.