KP health dept demands vehicle purchase details amid irregularity complaints

Vauxhall cars are transported on a lorry in Luton, Britain March 6, 2017. — Reuters/File

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has sought the records of all vehicles purchased in the last 23 years.

Adeel Shah, who is the special secretary health, wrote a letter to authorities concerned after complaints were raised regarding the irregularities in the use and purchase of vehicles for the health department.

Shah, in his letter sent to health services' director general, project directors and heads of government officials in the province, asked the details of all vehicles purchased since January 2001.

The authorities concerned have been asked where the vehicles were purchased, the details about car's model and company, details about cars owned by the officers and whether they are authorised to use it.

The letter has sought the details of the last 23 years within 12 days, warning action will be taken otherwise.

The secretary, in his letter, has also said that services of DG drugs can also be hired to conduct inquiries regarding the vehicles.

It added that orders have been issued that records of government vehicles should be entered in the database.