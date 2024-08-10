Blake Lively’s ‘It Ends With Us’ Banned in Qatar over PG-13 scenes

Blake Lively’s 'It Ends With Us' banned in Qatar

Blake Lively’s highly anticipated romance drama, It Ends With Us, has been banned in Qatar over PG-13 scenes.



According to Variety, the censorship board of the country has stopped the PG-13 movie by Sony Pictures and Wayfarer Studios from displaying and a release in theatres.

It Ends With Us includes a kissing scene along with a non-graphic intimate scene.

Qatar, which has very strict censorship grounds, has banned several other American movies in the past including Greta Gerwig’s feminism-centred comedy Barbie, the animated superhero movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Eternals.

All of these movies were rated PG-13 in the U.S.

Qatar also banned the R-rated comedy No Hard Feelings, in which Jennifer Lawrence features in a graphic scene, the Toy Story spinoff Lightyear, which includes a gay kiss, Pixar’s Onward, for a subtle nod to a lesbian character and Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s Anyone but You, which has some intense romantic scenes.

According to the official synopsis of It Ends with Us, "Lily Bloom moves to Boston to chase her lifelong dream of opening her own business.

A chance meeting with charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid soon sparks an intense connection, but as the two fall deeply in love, she begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents' relationship.

When Lily's first love, Atlas Corrigan, suddenly reenters her life, her relationship with Ryle gets upended, leaving her with an impossible choice.”