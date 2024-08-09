Pregnant Cardi B’s ‘freak accident’: Rapper share’s new details

Cardi B recounted how she got “paralysed” and “couldn't move for two days straight” after her “freak accident”, about which she shared earlier, that could have caused a pregnancy loss.
“I was going down the stairs and I slipped a little,” the I Like It singer explained during a conversation on X Spaces on Thursday, Aug. 8.
“I practically fell, but I was trying to prevent myself from falling, so I was holding myself on the railing. My foot still slipped, and I kind of busted my ass.”
She noted that she “felt a weird jerk, like a pop” upon falling and “couldn't get up really.”
Her father ran to her and “tried helping [her] get up and move out the steps,” after she “screamed” for him.
“I noticed that I couldn't really walk,” despite her father’s efforts, “like I was feeling pain in my, I don't know, in the lower of my stomach.”
Cardi mentioned carrying her to-be-born baby “a little low,” so she usually feels “a little pain" in that part and just figured to take a nap after the fall.
“When I woke up, I couldn't move my bottom at all,” Cardi revealed. “Like, just moving my feet was hurting the bottom of my stomach. I couldn't move. I felt like paralyzed.”
In a state of panic finding herself unable to move, the singer was taken to the hospital, where she “found out that [she] tore a ligament in my pelvis and it's right where my baby's head is at.”
“I dilated and I was having contractions for every two minutes for a whole 24 hours,” the soon-to-be mother of three added. “So they had to monitor me and I was in a lot of pain. I couldn't move for two days straight.”
The third-time expectant mother admitted she almost lost the baby due to the accident
