Meghan Markle left red faced after unexpected moment

Meghan Markle could not contain her anger as she fumed at producers following an unscripted question during her recent interview with Prince Harry.



The Duchess of Sussex, who appeared with her husband Harry on CBS to promote their newly-unveiled project, The Parent Channel, was asked about a moment during her bombshell 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The clip from the Oprah interview showed Meghan talking about her struggles with suicidal thoughts, which she was facing at the hands of British press and the alleged lack of support from the royal family.

Royal biographer Angela Levin told Dan Wooton during his podcast that Meghan was "screaming" at the producers after the show.

The Duchess was "very annoyed" as to why she was not told about the moment being brought up during show.

Levin suggested that one cannot do that with Meghan because she “very much wants to be in control” of the situation, while juxtaposing it with her attitude towards her husband Harry.

She explained that Meghan “couldn’t contain her angr, her fury as she looked at Harry with such harsh eyes and terrible expression on her face, because she didn’t want him to talk.”