Imran Khan says ready to apologise over May 9 riots if PTI activists found involved

Former prime minister Imran Khan. — AFP/File

Jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has expressed willingness to tender conditional apology over the May 9 protests, demanding that the CCTV footage of the riots broke out last year should be produced.



In a statement, the jailed former premier stated that he would apologise if the PTI activists were found involved in the violent protests broke out in the country last year following his arrest from the Islamabad High Court in corruption case.

The violent protests saw attacks on public properties including military installations in many parts of the country, prompting the civil and military leadership to try the rioters under the Army Act.

The PTI chief has time and again distanced his party from the protests, alleging that the riots were pre-planned staged to launch a crackdown on the opposition party.

"I will sack and seek punishment for the PTI members if they were found involved [in the May 9 incidents]," he added.

