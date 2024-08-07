Sabrina Carpenter reveals why she doesn't relate to Disney roots

Sabrina Carpenter starred in 'Girl Meets World' on Disney channel for 72 episodes

Sabrina Carpenter is eager to shed her Disney image, emphasising that she's far from her beginnings as a child star.

In an interview with Variety, the Espresso hitmaker expressed that her core identity diverges significantly from her Disney past.

"I’m 900 inappropriate jokes away from being a Disney actor, but people still see me that way," said the 25-year-old singer and actress, who starred in Girl Meets World on Disney channel for 72 episodes in the mid-2010s.

"I’m always extremely flattered to be grouped in with the other women and girls who I’ve idolised and looked up to who came from that, but I feel very distant from it," Carpenter added, referring to iconic stars like Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Miley Cyrus, and Demi Lovato, who also started their careers with Disney.

Now five albums deep into her music career, with a sixth set to release later this month, the Please Please Please songstress believes it’s fair to view her older work as separate from her current creative output.

"For the people who love those early records and listen to them, I love you for that," Carpenter said. "But I personally feel a sense of separation from them, largely due to the shift in who I am as a person and as an artist, pre-pandemic and post-pandemic."