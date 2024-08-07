Prince William's secret romance exposed by his ex-girlfriend

Kate Middleton and Prince William, who tied the knot in 2011, were reportedly forced to reveal the truth about their 'secret romance' during their party with friends.



William and Kat, now the Prince and Princess of Wales, were friends in the beginning while they were studying in the same college. However, heir friendship turned into romance after sometime.

The couple's affair had been "shrouded in secrecy" before an underhanded move from William’s ex-girlfriend changed that at a college dinner party, ”royal biographer Robert Jobson writes in his new book "Catherine, the Princess of Wales."

"Perhaps unwittingly, Carly exposed William’s secret love affair with Catherine, much to the prince’s chagrin," Jobson writes.



The author went on confirming the partygoers decided to play "Never Have I Ever," a drinking game that encourages players to confess previous experiences. Perhaps unwittingly, Carly exposed William’s secret love affair with Catherine.



The confession left the partygoers stunned as William and Kate kept it secret for years.



In the couple's engagement interview in 2010, William reflected on their time living together as roommates with a few other friends, saying, "We moved in together as friends. We lived with a couple of others, as well, and it just sort of blossomed from there, really. We just saw more of each other, hung out a bit more and did stuff."



Royal biographer Katie Nicholl also detailed what went down that night in 2002 in her book The Making of a Royal Romance, and how, when it was Massy-Birch’s turn.

"She announced, 'I’ve never dated two people in this room,’ knowing full well that William was the only one who had because Kate was sitting next to him," a party guest told Nicholl.

The guest added that everyone was “in shock” by Massy-Birch's move and that Prince William "shot a thunderous look" at her and whispered under his breath, "I can’t believe you just said that."

"We knew they were together, but it was the first time William confirmed his and Kate’s relationship in public" the source said.