Blake Lively reveals Ryan Reynolds role in ‘It Ends With Us’

Ryan Reynolds' role in Blake Lively's 'It Ends With Us'

Blake Lively revealed she had her husband Ryan Reynolds involved somewhere important in the making of It Ends With Us.



“The iconic rooftop scene, my husband actually wrote it,” Blake broke Ryan’s role in the movie to E! News at the It Ends With Us premiere in New York City Aug. 6.

“Nobody knows that, but you now.”

The actress also revealed how both of them always work on each other’s movies, adding “We help each other.”

“He works on everything I do,” she shared. “I work on everything he does. So his wins, his celebrations are mine and mine are his.”

Blake and Ryan, who are parents to daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, and son Olin, born in 2023, have been pretty busy over the past few months promoting their respective films.

“It's just so thrilling,” the Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants star shared. “It's so surreal in our house right now.”

From her end, Blake appeared in a cameo as Lady Deadpool in Ryan's Deadpool & Wolverine, a box office hit and a highly anticipated crossover movie my Marvel, also starring Hugh Jackman.