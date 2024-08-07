Queen Camilla initially opposed King Charles revealing health issues

King Charles' health disclosure marks new era of Royal transparency.

Queen Camilla was reportedly against King Charles’s decision to publicly disclose his health issues earlier this year, according to royal biographer Rob Jobson, known for his detailed accounts of the royal family.

The 75-year-old monarch first revealed in January that he was receiving treatment for a benign prostate condition.

By February, it was announced that he had been diagnosed with a previously undisclosed form of cancer, discovered during the same procedure.

Buckingham Palace clarified at the time that King Charles did not have prostate cancer but offered no further details.

As a result of his health concerns, the King took a temporary step back from public duties, with plans to return to a reduced schedule at the end of April.

This decision to share his health status marked a significant shift towards transparency within the Royal Family.

Rob Jobson, author of Our King: Charles III – The Man and the Monarch Revealed, has disclosed that, the King decided to override her concerns, believing that disclosing his diagnosis could lead by example and encourage men experiencing similar symptoms to seek prompt medical care.

Following the monarch’s announcement, there was a notable surge in searches for information on enlarged prostate issues on the National Health Service website, highlighting the impact of his decision to speak openly about his health.