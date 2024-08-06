Lily Collins finally not afraid to experiment with fashion after her breakup

Lily Collins reveals she loves wearing bold colours after bitter split

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins is not afraid to experiment with fashion after split from her former boyfriend.



In a new interview with InStyle, Emily revealed she used to wear muted colours when she was in relationship with her ex.

Calling it a “dull period,” the actress recalled her former boyfriend would never allow her to wear bold colours.

“I thought for a while that if you make yourself physically, with volume, appear bigger, then you’re taking up too much space,” she explained.

After ending that relationship, Emily told InStyle that working with costume designer Patricia Field on Emily in Paris seasons one and two was an “empowering moment” for her.

The actress also admired Emily character in the Netflix series, saying, “She takes up space in a lovely way.”

“Mixing patterns and prints textures, styles in a way that was foreign to me,” continued the 35-year-old.

Emily told the outlet, “I started to realise that I didn’t have to be afraid of colour anymore.”

Addressing criticisms for costumes in the series’ first few seasons, the Mirror Mirror actress said that it didn’t bother her, especially since she “had enough distance from her character and that Emily was meant to look out of place, leaning all the way into the clichés of French style”.

“I knew that we were, a little bit, playing into the tongue-in-cheek of it all,” she added.

Meanwhile, Emily in Paris Season 4 will be available on Netflix on August 15.