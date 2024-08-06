Meghan Markle receives bad news from half-sister Samantha Markle

Meghan Markle, who is already embroiled in backlash from royal watchers for her recent CBS interview with Prince Harry, will have another problem added to her worries.

The Duchess of Sussex is set to face her estranged half-sister Samantha Markle in a legal fight again over claims that Meghan portrayed her in negative light.

In court documents exclusively obtained by The Sun, Samantha claimed that Meghan is accusing her of being a “lying, racist, fame-seeker.”

“Meghan knew what she was doing, and how to do it,” the documents suggest. “She destroyed Samantha publicly and on a global scale.”

It also claims that Meghan has “made it so Samantha cannot work, or even enjoy the most mundane of activities, like going to the grocery store without harassment.”

Previously, Meghan won a legal case against Samantha in March, Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell ruled that Samantha was unable to provide evidence to prove defamation, dropping her £60K lawsuit.

Meghan’s comments in the 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview are the main reason for Samantha to sue her sister.

Samantha’s lawyers are adamant to prove that their client was made out as someone “who is out to harm Meghan and to capitalise on that harm caused.”

They also added that due to the case, that the media attention from Meghan’s statement caused her to “face relentless torment online.”

No legal date for the hearing has been set yet.