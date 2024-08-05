Lily Collins, Alvaro Morte to debut West End with ‘Barcelona’

Lily Collins and Alvaro Morte will lead Bess Wohl's 'Barcelons'

Lily Collins and Alvaro Morte are slated to make their debuts at London West Ends in an upcoming blend of screen talent and stage production.

Variety reported on Monday, August 5, that the Emily in Paris star and Morte, widely acclaimed for his role as The Professor in 'Money Heist, are tapped for an upcoming project, Barcelona by Bess Wohl.

Barcelona is described as a two-handler play, unfolding during a late night in the titular Spanish city.

The plot revolves around an American tourist who goes home with a handsome Spaniard. The casual encounters evolve into more complex situations, intertwining personal and political elements.

Helmed by director Lynette Linton, the production will be up for a limited 12-week engagement at the Duke of York’s Theatre.

The scheduled dates are confirmed from Oct. 21, 2024, to Jan. 11, 2025.

Additionally, Wohl expressed his thoughts about his play.

"Having my work on the West End with such phenomenal collaborators is a dream come true," he said about working with the dynamic stars.

:Honoured to have the chance to share this play with London audiences," the Tony-nominated playwriter added.