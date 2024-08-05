Heavy showers disrupt traffic in parts of Karachi

People commuting during heavy rain on June 25, 2023. — APP

Several areas of Karachi received fresh spell of monsoon rains, as per predicted by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), causing disruption of traffic on various roads on Sunday night.

Several areas including Nazimabad, Orangi Town, Federal B Area, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Malir received isolated heavy to moderate showers, as predicted by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Other areas that received intermittent rain include Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Shah Faisal, and areas surrounding Jinnah International Airport.

As a result, the flow of traffic was disrupted on various thoroughfares across the city.

The PMD had predicted that Karachi was likely to receive heavy downpours accompanied by thunder on Sunday, adding that it recorded 85% humidity in the air in the morning

As per the Met Office, one or two spells of heavy showers were expected in the city tonight, which will continue till August 7.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired a meeting earlier in the day to review the situation of the metropolis after intermittent monsoon rains during the past few days.

Several low-lying areas would be flooded by rainwater, according to a spokesperson for the provincial government, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's House.

The chief minister issued directives to the authorities to make machinery available to drain accumulated rainwater.

The director general of Sindh's Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said that dewatering machinery had been provided to the city administration of Karachi.

Meanwhile, the PMD has forecast thunderstorms and rains of light to moderate intensity to hit Tando Muhammad Khan, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Badin, Thatta, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar and parts of Shaheed Benazirabad districts under the influence of a westerly wave.