Fans react to Kesha’s ‘dangerous’ Lollapalooza performance revelation

Kesha reveals about dangerous Lollapalooza performance

Kesha revealed getting a real knife instead of a prop by the team while onstage at Lollapalooza Thursday, and “didn’t know” it.



“sooooo apparently the prop knife went missing and they replaced it with a real butcher knife stolen from the kitchen,” the 37-year-old Die Young singer shared on X Friday, “and i didn’t know. till now.”

Online users and critics compared the accident to Alec Baldwin’s involuntary Rust manslaughter case, which was recently dismissed.

The 66-year-old actor accidentally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead in October 2021, on the set of his Western film Rust, after his prop manager mistakenly handed him a loaded gun.

“They did WHAT,” a social media user exclaimed in response to Kesha’s revelation alongside a photo of Baldwin.

Another seconded the comparison, “My thoughts exactly,” while several others just laughed off the reference.

Fans also recalled a similar dance by Britney Spears sharing GIFs of the video which she shared on Instagram months back, saying Kesha did somewhat the same thing.

The 42-year-old popstar posted a clip of herself on Instagram dancing while holding butcher’s knives in September 2023.