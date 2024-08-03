Fans react to Kesha’s ‘dangerous’ Lollapalooza performance revelation

Kesha revealed getting a real knife instead of a prop by the team while onstage at Lollapalooza Thursday, and “didn’t know” it.
“sooooo apparently the prop knife went missing and they replaced it with a real butcher knife stolen from the kitchen,” the 37-year-old Die Young singer shared on X Friday, “and i didn’t know. till now.”
Online users and critics compared the accident to Alec Baldwin’s involuntary Rust manslaughter case, which was recently dismissed.
The 66-year-old actor accidentally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead in October 2021, on the set of his Western film Rust, after his prop manager mistakenly handed him a loaded gun.
“They did WHAT,” a social media user exclaimed in response to Kesha’s revelation alongside a photo of Baldwin.
Another seconded the comparison, “My thoughts exactly,” while several others just laughed off the reference.
Fans also recalled a similar dance by Britney Spears sharing GIFs of the video which she shared on Instagram months back, saying Kesha did somewhat the same thing.
The 42-year-old popstar posted a clip of herself on Instagram dancing while holding butcher’s knives in September 2023.
