 
close
Friday August 02, 2024
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Fans react to Kesha’s ‘dangerous’ Lollapalooza performance revelation

Kesha’s Lollapalooza performance gets compared to Britney Spears, Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ shooting

By Web Desk
August 03, 2024
Kesha reveals about dangerous Lollapalooza performance
Kesha reveals about dangerous Lollapalooza performance

Kesha revealed getting a real knife instead of a prop by the team while onstage at Lollapalooza Thursday, and “didn’t know” it.

“sooooo apparently the prop knife went missing and they replaced it with a real butcher knife stolen from the kitchen,” the 37-year-old Die Young singer shared on X Friday, “and i didn’t know. till now.”

Online users and critics compared the accident to Alec Baldwin’s involuntary Rust manslaughter case, which was recently dismissed.

The 66-year-old actor accidentally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead in October 2021, on the set of his Western film Rust, after his prop manager mistakenly handed him a loaded gun.

“They did WHAT,” a social media user exclaimed in response to Kesha’s revelation alongside a photo of Baldwin.

Another seconded the comparison, “My thoughts exactly,” while several others just laughed off the reference.

Fans also recalled a similar dance by Britney Spears sharing GIFs of the video which she shared on Instagram months back, saying Kesha did somewhat the same thing.

The 42-year-old popstar posted a clip of herself on Instagram dancing while holding butcher’s knives in September 2023.