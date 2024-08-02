Meghan Markle poised to drop bombshell on her 43rd birthday

The upcoming interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle mark their first joint sit-down in three years

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are currently in the spotlight for their upcoming trip to Colombia, have another surprise in store.

The couple has reportedly conducted a tell-all interview with a prominent US television personality.

Scheduled to be broadcast this Sunday, which also marks Meghan's 43rd birthday, the interview will focus on their ongoing advocacy for parents impacted by online bullying and abuse.

In the 41-second trailer released by CBS, couple was asked about their children Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, Meghan grinned with a huge smile.



"They're amazing," the Duchess of Sussex said.

Meghan said: "Our kids are young, they're three and five. They're amazing.

Royal fans are eagerly anticipating their joint interview, hoping for deeper insights into the personal lives of Prince Harry and Meghan amid their rift with the royal family.

This upcoming interview by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex marks their first major sit-down since their 2021 conversation with Oprah Winfrey.

While both have participated in solo interviews, this marks their first joint sit-down in three years.

The announcement of the interview coincides with the news of Harry and Meghan preparing for their upcoming royal-style tour to a challenging destination.

They have unveiled plans for a four-day visit to Colombia, encompassing stops in Bogota and other locales.

The trip aims to replicate the warm reception they received during their state visit-like tour of Nigeria in May. Their visit is at the invitation of Vice-President Francia Márquez, who also serves as the Minister of Equality.