Aaron Taylor-Johnson unveils dramatic new look on social media

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has left his fans and followers in awe with a striking new look.

The actor, set to star in the upcoming MCU film Kraven and the Hunter, shared two captivating photos of himself on Instagram Stories, surprising his 1.1 million followers.

"From one look.." Aaron wrote on Instagram Stories on August 1, "..to another."

Before his recent makeover, Aaron Taylor-Johnson had a distinctive look with shoulder-length hair and a full beard.

However, in a recent gym selfie, the 34-year-old actor revealed a dramatic new look, showcasing a close-crop haircut, clean-shaven face, and impressive biceps.

This transformation comes amidst a busy year for Taylor-Johnson, with roles in The Fall Guy, the upcoming Nosferatu remake, and Kraven the Hunter in the Spider-Man universe.

Additionally, rumours have been circulating since March that he might be the next James Bond, following Daniel Craig's departure from the franchise in 2021.

Although a source close to the matter denied that Aaron Taylor-Johnson had received an offer to play James Bond, the actor himself has neither confirmed nor denied the rumours.

This has left the speculation surrounding his potential casting as the iconic character ongoing. Taylor-Johnson, who is married to director Sam Taylor-Johnson, has maintained a neutral stance on the matter.

"It's not really for me to say anything," he told Esquire in August 2023, when asked about the role. "I just focus on the things I can have my hands in right now. What's in front of me right now."