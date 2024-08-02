Hasan sent on one-day physical remand in terrorism case

PTI Information Secretary Raoof Hasan walks as he is presented before a court for a hearing in Islamabad on July 23, 2024. — Geo News

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in the federal capital extended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Information Secretary Raoof Hasan's physical remand by one more day in a terrorism case.

The reserved verdict was announced by ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Supra after he heard Raoof's petition seeking bail in the case.

The judge said that the PTI information secretary will be produced before the court tomorrow. He was present in the court today after the completion of his two-day physical remand.

Hasan was taken into custody by the counter-terrorism department (CTD) on July 31.

Prosecutor Raja Naveed requested the court for another seven-day physical remand of the PTI leader, saying that they have to find out the names of other co-accused.

"Raoof Hasan's custody is required to gain access to the suspects," the prosecutor apprised the court.

Hasan's lawyer Ali Bukhari told the court that gunpowder was not recovered from his client. "CTD launched a raid and kept Raoof Hasan in custody for two days," he said.

Bukhari reiterated that nothing was recovered from the PTI leader. He demanded to bring forth the statement of the complainant.

The lawyer said that Raoof Hasan is unable to climb stairs and he would die if he doesn't take medicine for two days. He then requested the court to release Hasan.

In another hearing, Supra also rejected party's coordinator for international media Ahmad Waqas Janjua's bail petition.

A day earlier, a court granted bail to Hasan in the anti-state propaganda case against bail bonds worth Rs50,000.

The PTI information secretary and others, on July 22, were taken into custody by the Islamabad Police and subsequently handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).