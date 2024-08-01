Adele's surprising merch announced with new athlete-level fitness reveal

Adele prepares for Munich residency with custom stage setup.

Adele has disclosed that she has achieved a "rock solid booty" through rigorous training in preparation for her upcoming Munich residency.

The 36-year-old singer is set to perform a 10-date run at the newly constructed Munich Messe stadium, beginning this Friday.

To handle the demands of her performances, which will see her walking "four or five miles a night" on stage, Adele has been training intensively.



In an announcement, she shared that she has been exercising "like a crazy person," engaging in two to three workout sessions daily.

"My a**e is getting rock solid again," The singer said during a recent Weekends with Adele show in Las Vegas.

She emphasized the enormity of the stage and her dedication to conditioning herself as if she were an athlete.

Additionally, Adele has introduced a special €35 ticket offer for fans attending the Munich concerts.

Exclusive merchandise will also be available at the 80,000-seat Messe Munich Stadium, adding to the excitement surrounding the residency.

