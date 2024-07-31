Kate Middleton makes special efforts to mend William, Harry's rift

Kate Middleton has garnered praise for making a thoughtful gesture to heal Prince William and Prince Harry's broken relationship at Prince Philip’s funeral.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex left the royal family in 2020 and his grandfather passed away in April 2021.

Robert Jobson, a renowned royal author, shared the role of Catherine during a reunion of two estranged brothers at the sad royal event.

As reported by The Sun, the royal expert shared in his upcoming biography about Princess Kate, "At his funeral, Catherine—exuding poise, calm and regal impregnability—took her place as one of the most senior Royal Family members, supporting the frail and grieving Queen and comforting Prince Charles."

He added, "She also deployed her diplomatic skills to try to deal with the bad blood between her husband and his brother as they both mourned their grandfather in silence."



Robert continued, "Harry had walked quickly towards Catherine as he left the chapel behind her husband and other family members."



He revealed that the Princess of Wales had subtly increased her "pace so they could catch up with William, a few steps ahead."

Moreover, the future Queen of England allowed the "brothers to walk next to each other and at least exchange a few words."

The royal commentator believes that Kate's meaningful gesture at that time gave royal fans a good impression. He added, "They were putting on a united front for their late grandfather, a welcome mini-truce in their feud."