Tupac Shakur’s family launches investigation against Diddy: Report

Tupac was killed in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in 1996

Tupac Shakur’s family has launched a private investigation against Sean “Diddy” Combs to find evidence implicating him in the late rapper’s unsolved 1996 murder.

According to a new report by TMZ, Tupac’s relatives are looking into the recent shocking allegations made by Duane “Keefe D” Davis — who was arrested on September 29, 2023, as the prime suspect in Tupac’s murder — that the disgraced rap mogul order a $1 million hit on Tupac.

Although Diddy has never been a suspect, Keefe D’s recent allegations have prompted the family to seek answers.

The outlet noted that if evidence implicating Diddy is found, it will be turned over to authorities. However, if no criminal evidence emerges, Shakur's family may consider filing a wrongful death suit.

Keefe D, 61, stands accused of orchestrating the drive-by shooting that killed Shakur in Las Vegas nearly three decades ago. Having pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, Keefe D is set for trial in November and is currently being held in a Las Vegas jail.

The allegation surfaced when Keefe D requested bail reconsideration, with prosecutors opposing it, citing his aforementioned claims about Diddy as reason not to grant him bail.

In fact, Diddy was mentioned up to 77 times in the nearly 180-page court document obtained by Radar Online arguing against Keefe D’s bail request.

In a 2009 interview with Las Vegas police, Keefe D allegedly suggested that Diddy paid “Eric Von Martin a million dollars for the killings” and offered to set up a phone call with the driver, Terrance Brown.