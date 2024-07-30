Angry protestors fling oil at Jennifer Aniston on set of ‘The Morning Show’

The incident was part of a scene from the upcoming fourth season of the hit TV show

Jennifer Aniston had quite the dramatic day on set.

The actress, 55, was spotted in Manhattan on Sunday, July 28, filming a scene for Season 4 of her Apple TV+ hit, The Morning Show, where her character, Alex, got drenched in fake oil during a chaotic protest.

Captured in photos, the Friends star looked visibly upset as the sticky, tar-like substance covered her white shirt and slacks. The scene depicted her character being targeted by protesters, with background actors playing police officers rushing to control the riot.

Despite the intensity of the moment, Aniston kept things light-hearted behind the scenes. After the director called “cut,” she was seen joking around with the cast and crew, pointing a finger and raising her brows in a playful, mock-warning gesture.

For the scene, Aniston sported a business-chic look, wearing a white sleeveless button-down blouse tucked into khaki-colored, flared dress pants.

The Morning Show recently received multiple Emmy nominations, including "Outstanding Drama Series" and "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series" for both Aniston and her co-star Reese Witherspoon, 48.

The series dives into the behind-the-scenes world of a fictional morning news program, following rival anchors Alex and Bradley (Witherspoon) as they navigate timely topics like the pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.