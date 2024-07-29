Queen Camilla's sister goes unpaid during William's tenure as Duke of Cornwall

Prince has removed Queen Camilla's sister, Annabel Elliot, from the estate's payroll

According to the latest reports Queen Camilla's sister, as an interior designer for the Duchy of Cornwall hadn't been paid for her services during the 2023-2024 period.

It comes after it has been reported that the Prince of Wales appoints Prince George's godfather to advisory role within Duchy of Cornwall Estate.

Following Queen Elizabeth's passing in September 2022, the heir to the throne inherited the Duchy of Cornwall Estate.

William Van Cutsem, a longtime friend described as a 44-year-old chartered surveyor with a strong interest in regenerative farming, has been appointed as an advisor, as reported in documents from the Duchy's annual report by the Daily Telegraph.

The news of William's appointment comes shortly after it was revealed the prince has removed Queen Camilla's sister, Annabel Elliot, from the estate's payroll.



Previously appointed by Charles, Elliot served as chief designer of estates, overseeing interior design services across the holiday cottage portfolio in Cornwall, Wales, and the Isles of Scilly.



Her payments ranged between £19,625 and £82,272 for property maintenance and furnishing expenditures, reimbursed under standard business practices.

However, the most recent accounts for the Estate, which cover William's initial full year as Duke of Cornwall, indicate that Annabel Elliot did not receive payment for her services during the 2023-2024 period.

Recently, Annabel was tasked with overseeing the development of a visitor center and restaurant at Balmoral, the Scottish residence of the King, ahead of its anticipated public opening this summer.

Royal sources have confirmed that she will engage with household affairs as suitable opportunities arise.

Over the past 18 months, she is also believed to have undertaken various projects at the Sandringham Estate.