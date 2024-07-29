Kate Middleton rescued from catastrophic situation by THIS person

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who tied the knot in 2011, briefly split up in 2007 before rekindling their romance.



According to a royal commentator, it was Carole Middleton, Princess Kate's mother, who helped the future Queen during her heartache.

Royal author Robert Jobson has detailed the Prince and Princess of Wales's dating history in his new biography, Catherine, Princess of Wales.



He wrote: "As Catherine approached her 25th birthday in January 2007, [William] unexpectedly cancelled plans to attend a New Year gathering in Dundee, arranged by the Middletons.

"She sensed something was wrong. It certainly wasn't helping that newspapers were confidently predicting a royal engagement.



"Soon afterwards, seemingly out of the blue, William — now a 2nd Lieutenant in the Blues and Royals — telephoned her to suggest that they split up. He told her they both needed 'a bit of space' to 'find our own way', and he was unable to promise her marriage.

"In an emotionally charged 30-minute conversation, they both acknowledged they were on 'different pages'. It was a devastating blow to Catherine, who felt doubly let down at being dumped over the phone.

"Though it wasn't the first time William had called time on their relationship, it felt final."

He continued: "Carole Middleton acted swiftly, taking her heartbroken daughter for a break in Dublin — a welcome respite from media scrutiny."



The Prince and Princess of Wales rekindled their romance at their mutual friend Sam Waley-Cohen's fancy-dress party. The press got wind of the couple's reunion at a charity pop concert, held to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Princess Diana's death, as Kate sat two rows behind William.

Five years later, Prince William and Kate Middleton married at Westminster Abbey in London. Now, the couple are proud parents of their children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.